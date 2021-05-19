Joshua R. Neptune, 30, of Munson, who was involved in a stabbing incident and was charged with fleeing, hindering apprehension/prosecution as well as drug trafficking charges waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass yesterday at Centralized Court.
On Sept. 18, a victim was allegedly stabbed in the arm by Lacey Hinks during an argument in the Golden Rod area of Lawrence Township.
Hinks arrived on scene in a vehicle with Neptune and another male, Alen Edward Erskine, 38, of Clearfield.
After the incident the three fled the scene in the vehicle.
Police later located the vehicle and inside found the knife, brass knuckles, a glass bottle containing a white crystalline substance, a plastic card with residue, a razor blade, a bundle of wax paper wraps, a spoon, tweezers with residue, syringes, baggies, cotton swabs, rolling papers, a jar containing white powder, a lighter, two digital scales, scraping tools, a glass bong and a glass pipe with residue.
Neptune is charged with flight to avoid apprehension, and two counts of hindering apprehension/prosecution, all of which are felonies of the third degree; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, an ungraded felony; possession of a controlled substance, three counts and possession of drug paraphernalia 24 counts; all of which are ungraded misdemeanors.
Neptune remains incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail.
He was represented at the hearing by court appointed attorney Brian Jones of Philipsburg; Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers represented the commonwealth.
Erksine and Hinks are facing similar charges as Neptune; Hinks has also been charged with aggravated assault, a felony of the second degree.