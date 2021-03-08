Kennita Ann Sones, 35, of Morrisdale, who burglarized a church in Shawville, was sentenced to jail by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman yesterday at Sentencing Court.
Sones pleaded guilty to burglary, a felony of the second degree, and the misdemeanor charges of theft by unlawful taking, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia and was sentenced to serve a mimimum of six months to a maximum of one year in the Clearfield County Jail. In addition to the prison sentence, she was also given two years consecutive probation, fined a total of $450 plus costs, and is prohibited from entering the property of the Greater Shawville Parish.
Her attorney, Jendi Schwab of the public defender’s office, said Sones has had a limited criminal history until recently.
She asked Ammerman to not send her to state prison and instead keep her in CCJ. She said Sones has a significant drug problem and would be going to rehabilitation and asked Ammerman to give her an extended time of probation instead.
“She messed up,” Schwab said. “And it has put her in a poor position today.”
Ammerman said he isn’t happy that Sones fought with state troopers when she was arrested, but he agreed to give her a county sentence.
“It was close,” Ammerman said to Schwab. “But be rest assured if she violates her probation she is going to state prison.”
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Jan. 8, Clearfield-based state police responded to a burglary at the Greater Shawville Parish Building.
A witness reported he had entered the building and discovered a female was inside.
Upon arrival, troopers found Sones inside the building writing on some paper. An open bag of potato chips and potato chips were scattered on the floor. An empty can of Mountain Dew and an empty box of band aids were also on the floor.
There was also an open CPR mask that could no longer be used. The front door frame of the building was also damaged.
The potato chips, the band aids, and the CPR mask were owned by the parish.
Sones refused to give her name or answer any questions. She was placed under arrest but Sones resisted and tried to pull away and kicked a trooper on the back of the left knee.