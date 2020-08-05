U.S. Post Office employee Stephanie Nicole Young, 31, of Morrisdale is accused of stealing from the Drifting Post Office.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, between April 9-23 Young allegedly stole $3,238 from the U.S. Post Office located along the Kylertown Drifting Highway in Cooper Township.
Young is accused of cashing money orders and from stamp and postal meter sales.
The total amount allegedly taken is $3,238.
Special Agent John Burkart investigated the incident and interviewed Young and she admitted to taking the money.
She is charged by Clearfield-based state police Trooper Matthew Peacock with theft by unlawful taking, a felony of the third degree. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling.
Young is represented by attorney Robert Freeman of Ebensburg.