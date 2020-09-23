A Morrisdale woman charged with burglary for allegedly breaking into an apartment she was evicted from, waived her right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
Ashley Nicole Emigh, 32, of Morrisdale, is charged with burglary, a felony of the first degree; criminal trespass, a felony of the second degree, and criminal mischief-damage to property, a summary offense.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Sept. 15, Cpl. Shane Buffone and Tpr. Douglas Mihalko of the Clearfield barracks responded to Kimberly Lane in Morrisdale and met with the victim.
The victim said she evicted Emigh from an apartment and changed the locks last night. But when she returned to the apartment today she saw Emigh’s vehicle was in the driveway.
State police knocked on the door and heard a female voice yelling inside. They opened the unlocked door and asked if they could come inside. The defendant said they could.
The troopers spoke with Emigh in the kitchen area and informed her she isn’t supposed to be there and was under arrest for burglary.
Emigh said she was there to retrieve her property.
Emigh was arraigned before Nevling and placed in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $10,000 monetary bail.
Yesterday bail was reduced by Nevling to $10,000 unsecured and she was released.
Emigh was represented by attorney Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office; the commonwealth was represented by First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza.