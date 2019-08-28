A Morrisdale woman accused of bringing suspected methamphetamine into the Clearfield County Jail waived her right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday at Centralized Court held at the jail.
Chelsey Dawn Neff, 29, is charged with one count of contraband/controlled substance — a second degree felony, one count of intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not gegistered — an ungraded misdemeanor, and one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia — an ungraded misdemeanor.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Aug. 17 at approximately 1:50 p.m., Neff was taken into custody for an outstanding arrest warrant by Trooper Dennis Peters of PSP Clearfield and was searched, during which time Neff related she had nothing illegal or dangerous on her.
She was then transported to CCJ due to her warrant. After entering the jail, another search of Neff and her personal garments was conducted. During that search by another officer, a glass multicolored pipe, an orange whistle containing suspected methamphetamine and a plastic baggie containing part of a white pill was located in Neff’s undergarment.
The items were taken into custody and transported to PSP Clearfield where a NIK test was conducted and it was confirmed to be methamphetamine.
Attorney Leanne Nedza of the Public Defender’s Office represented Neff and asked Magisterial District Judge Jim Glass to consider lowering bail — as it was originally set at $40,000 unsecured — and also making bail secured.
Nedza said sometimes items such as these can be forgotten about and Neff didn’t realize they were there until she was at the jail.
“This doesn’t appear to be an intentional thing where she was purposely bringing stuff into the jail,” Nedza said.
When asked by Nedza, Tpr. Peters confirmed it was a small amount of methamphetamine.
Assistant District Attorney Warren Mikesell said he felt bail should remain as is.
“This person had no less than three opportunities to disclose what she had in her (undergarment),” Mikesell said.
Mikesell also said when she was taken into custody, she locked out Children and Youth Services representatives and did not cooperate with police whenever they showed up at the scene.
Glass said he would indeed lower bail. However, he said he would still keep it unsecured and at $20,000.
Neff is scheduled for formal arraignment on Sept. 18.