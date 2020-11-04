Michael Young, 19, of Morrisdale, who along with two other men are accused of allegedly robbing, strangling and terrorizing a Walmart employee, waived his right to a preliminary hearing yesterday before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
Young, Ronald Pinto, 18, of Wallaceton, and Jonathan Pennington Jr., 20, of Madera, are charged with robbery, a felony of the first degree; and robbery, felony of the third degree; terroristic threats and unlawful restraint, both are misdemeanors of the first degree; strangulation and simple assault, both are misdemeanors of the second degree; and harassment, a summary offense.
All three are incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $250,000 monetary bail.
Young was represented by attorney Wayne Bradburn Jr. of State College.
Pennington and Pinto’s preliminary hearings were also scheduled for yesterday but they were continued until next Tuesday before Magisterial District Judge James Glass.
According to a previous article in The Progress, police were called to Walmart Supercenter in Clearfield on Oct. 23 at 3:14 p.m. for a report of an individual who had threatened an employee with a knife and had taken the victim’s wallet and phone.
The victim stated earlier in the day he was sent a text message from Pinto telling him to meet him at CBT Bank in Curwensville. Pinto arrived in a truck and the victim got inside and Pinto drove to Irwin Park where two individuals appeared from the wood line near the parking lot. The victim said he attempted to escape from the truck — but Pinto prevented the victim from leaving.
Pennington entered the truck, placing the victim in the middle of the front seat, and Young was in the rear seat.
Pinto then drove the truck from Irwin Park to CBT Bank at Bridge Street in Clearfield. While on the way, Young took a piece of rope and placed it around the victim’s neck and it was so tight he couldn’t breathe, and had his feet on the dash of the truck, attempting to get free of the rope. Young eventually let go of the rope as the group headed for the bank.
The victim said then Pennington punched him in the face Pennington took the victim’s wallet and attempted to use the bank card to remove money from the victim’s bank account — but there was no money available because the victim had not yet been paid.
Pinto took the victim’s phone while at the bank and changed the password so that the victim could not access the phone.
The victim was hit in the leg by Pennington with the end of the rope he had around his neck as well as with a hatchet. Pinto had also burned the victim with a cigarette. After leaving the bank, the victim stated that he was taken to Walmart. Pinto had downloaded an app on the victim’s phone which would allow the victim to remove money from his paycheck early.
While at Walmart, the three assailants allegedly stating they would “chop (him) up and place his body parts on his parents’ porch.”
The victim said if he told anyone what was going on, the three assailants said they would blindfold him, tie him up and take him out into the back woods to cut him up and throw him in the river.
The victim said Pennington and Pinto used his bank card to purchase approximately $120 of merchandise from Walmart while Young went with the victim to the service desk to have him pull out his paycheck early.
Because the victim was an employee and was known by the staff, the employees there realized that something was wrong even though the victim did not want to tell them about the threats that he received. However, he did attempt to tell staff that he could not talk about it because his assailants were behind him.
Walmart staff pulled the victim aside and behind the service desk counter and call police. The three exited the store and left in the truck.
Police issued an all-points bulletin for the truck, and later that night the vehicle’s owner called police asking why his truck was wanted by police. The owner said he was at work all day — which was verified by police — and that he had allowed Pinto to borrow his truck.
The victim told police that over a period of two months, he has had approximately $1,200 taken from him. Pinto told the victim that he still owed him around $1,800.
Police said they continued to receive reports that Pinto was threatening the victim, and police viewed a video taken on SnapChat by Pinto threatening the victim.