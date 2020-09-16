Garret William Anderson, 23, of Morrisdale who is accused driving an all terrain vehicle under the influence and striking a pedestrian, had all charges bound over to court following a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
Anderson is charged with aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, a felony of the second degree; DUI-highest rate of alcohol, an ungraded misdemeanor and the following summary traffic offenses, careless driving-serious bodily injury, driving unregistered vehicle, failure to keep right, careless driving, operation on streets and highways, unlawful operation of ATV in a careless way.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on July 25 at 8:39 p.m., Clearfield-based state police responded to a motor vehicle crash in the area of Pottersdale Road in Karthaus Township.
Upon arrival, an official from Karthaus Fire Department reported a side-by-side utility vehicle struck a male pedestrian on the roadway and the male was flown by medical helicopter to a hospital for treatment.
Police spoke to Anderson, the driver of the vehicle, and detected the strong odor of alcohol emanating from him and he had bloodshot eyes. Police asked how many drinks he had and Anderson said a few.
Anderson consented to perform a field sobriety test, which showed he was impaired.
A preliminary breath test was also performed on Anderson, which showed the presence of alcohol.
Anderson was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a blood draw and lab testing revealed Anderson had a blood alcohol content of 0.158 percent.
Police spoke to the victim’s son who said they were driving on Pottersdale Road when they saw an ATV on its side along the roadway. He said they stopped their vehicles and assisted Anderson in getting his ATV upright. The victim’s son said he then got back in his vehicle and began driving when he noticed his father wasn’t behind him so he returned to the scene and saw his father lying in the middle of the road with Anderson trying to assist him.
He said he and Anderson remained on scene until emergency responders arrived.
On Aug. 2, police spoke to the victim at his residence. The victim said he doesn’t remember anything about the crash due to head trauma. The victim said his injuries included several broken ribs, a broken back and had to have 12 staples put in the back of his head and road rash across his body as a result of the crash.
Anderson was represented by attorney Chris Pentz of Clearfield; the commonwealth was represented by Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue.
Anderson is free on $10,000 unsecured bail.