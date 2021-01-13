Daniel Cartwright, 63, of Morrisdale who is accused of threatening three people with firearms, waived his right to a preliminary hearing yesterday before Magisterial District Judge James Glass yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
According to police, on Dec. 12 at 6:41 p.m., Cartwright got into an argument with a 62-year-old Morrisdale woman, a 44-year-old Morrisdale man, and a 35-year-old Morrisdale man at a residence on Substation Road in Graham Township.
Cartwright was able to obtain loaded firearms — three separate handguns and a rifle — and threatened to shoot everyone in the house if someone did not give him his truck keys so he could drive to a hunting camp in New York.
Cartwright was taken into custody and transported to Clearfield County Jail.
He is charged with three counts of aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with deadly weapon, felonies of the second degree; three counts of simple assault, misdemeanors of the second degree; three counts of terroristic threats, misdemeanors of the first degree; and three counts of disorderly conduct, misdemeanors of the third degree.
Cartwright was represented by attorney Chris Pentz of Clearfield.
Cartwright remains in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail.