Brandon James Kifer, 39, of Morrisdale, who was convicted at jury trial last month on drug possession and delivery charges, was sentenced to serve five to ten years in state prison by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman yesterday at Special Sentencing Court.
Kifer was found guilty of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, an ungraded felony; and possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, both of which are ungraded misdemeanors.
Kifer’s attorney, Leanne Nedza of the public defender’s office, asked Ammerman for leniency, arguing that the state Intermediate Punishment Program, which is a two-year drug treatment program operated by the state Department of Corrections, would be more appropriate since it is a drug case. She asked that his sentence be lowered to allow him to be boot camp eligible.
Kifer said he essentially “sentenced himself to death” when he abused drugs for the last 20 years and asked for drug rehabilitation be a part of his sentence, and said he would be grateful for any sentence he receives.
Kifer quoted passages from the Bible and said he had been living a sinful life for 20 years and is hoping to turn his life around.
In addition to the prison sentence, Ammerman fined Kifer $1 plus costs for each charge, and ordered him to pay $565 restitution to the Lawrence Township Police Department. Ammerman also ruled that Kifer would be eligible for the state Recidivism Risk Reduction Incentive program, which would allow Kifer to be released after 50 months of incarceration if he completes all the requirements of the program.
On Dec. 7, Lawrence Township police arrested Kifer after he was found passed out in his vehicle in the parking lot of Walmart with 56 grams of methamphetamine found inside of his vehicle.
He was found guilty at a jury trial on July 10, but he was found not guilty of DUI.