Charles John Burnett, 20, of Morrisdale, who is accused of trying to bring drugs into the Clearfield County Jail, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris Wednesday at Centralized Court held at the jail.
Burnett is charged with contraband-controlled substance, a felony of the second degree; and possession of a controlled substance, an ungraded misdemeanor.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on May 2, a state police trooper was transporting Burnett to the Clearfield County Jail for an unrelated incident. Bacher asked Burnett if he was in possession of any drugs and he denied having any on him.
Burnett was turned over to jail staff and later that day, he was notified by jail officials that 11 Xanax pills were found on Burnett.
According to jail officials, Burnett was wearing multiple pairs of pants and when he was asked to take the outermost pair off, the bag of pills fell out.
Burnett was represented by attorney Tami Fees of Winburne; the commonwealth was represented by Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue.