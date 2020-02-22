A man who allegedly assaulted two people in the Coalport Minit Mart has new firearm and fleeing charges filed against him.
Kenneth J. Selvage, 59, of Coalport, has been charged with possession of firearm prohibited, a felony of the first degree; fleeing or attempting to elude police, a felony of the third degree; possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, both of which are ungraded misdemeanors and multiple summary traffic violations.
Selvage waived his right to a preliminary hearing on the new charges Wednesday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, an arrest warrant had been issued for Selvage for the Minit Mart assault on Jan. 24, and on Jan. 25, Corporal Shane Buffone of the Clearfield State Police spotted Selvage’s vehicle backing out of a driveway on Lumber Street in Coalport.
Buffone called in to County Control that he had located Selvage. He then turned his vehicle around and followed Selvage’s vehicle to give units more time to reach the location.
Selvage’s vehicle crossed the double yellow line several times and began to pick up speed. When Selvage’s vehicle ran the stop sign and turned onto Dakota Ridge Road in Beccaria Township, Buffone activated his emergency lights and siren.
Selvage accelerated and passed several vehicles traveling in the opposite direction putting those motorists in danger.
Selvage turned onto Bridgens Street in Gulich Township and Buffone used a Precision Immobilization Technique that caused Selvage’s vehicle to spin out.
Selvage then exited the vehicle and began to run for about 50 yards before stopping and putting his hands up. He was found to have 14 hydrocodone pills and a metal smoking pipe on him.
Inside Selvage’s vehicle was a loaded Mossberg 500 20-gauge shotgun, a plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine concealed in a fake soda can and a bottle containing suspected marijuana.
Selvage is a convicted felon and is not permitted to possess a firearm.
Selvage is represented by court appointed attorney Joe Valenza of Clearfield; Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue represented the commonwealth.
Selvage is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $100,000 monetary bail.
On Jan. 24, at 11:34 p.m Selvage was originally accused of assaulting two people at the Coalport Minitmart with a club. In that case, Selvage is charged with aggravated assault, a felony of the second degree, two counts; possession of a firearm prohibited, a felony of the second degree, two counts; terroristic threats, misdemeanor of the first degree, two counts; simple assault and two counts of recklessly endangering another person, all of which are misdemeanors of the second degree; and the summary charge of harassment.