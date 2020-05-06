Scott Moore, 33, of Clearfield, who is accused of breaking into a camp, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before District Magistrate Michael Morris yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on April 26, Clearfield-based state police were dispatched to an unknown female walking around a residence.
Upon arrival, the female said she was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Moore when they were in an accident. She said she and Moore fled the scene on foot into the woods, but Moore left her behind.
Troopers searched the area of a camp owned by the uncle of Moore at 138 Jury Run Rd. in Goshen Township. The camp had two broken windows with blood on them and broken screens.
Movement could be heard inside and Moore eventually came to the door, but refused to open it and said he was allowed to be there.
The owner of the camp was contacted and he arrived on scene and opened the door.
Moore had blood dripping from his hands, didn’t have a key to the camp and didn’t have permission to be there.
Moore is charged with criminal trespass-break into structure, a felony of the second degree; criminal trespass-enter structure, a felony of the third degree; and criminal mischief-damage to property, a misdemeanor of the third degree.
Moore is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $20,000 monetary bail.
Moore was represented by attorney Chris Pentz of the public defender’s office; the commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Warren B. Mikesell II.