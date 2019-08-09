John F. Moore, 42, of Clearfield, who is accused of aggravated assault and attempting to break out of the Clearfield County Jail, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris Wednesday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
Moore is charged with 11 counts of aggravated assault, two of which are felonies of the second degree, the rest are felonies of the third degree; two counts of inmate procure weapon, misdemeanors of the first degree; two counts of recklessly endangering another person, misdemeanors of the second degree; terroristic threats, felonies of the third degree; resisting arrest, misdemeanor of the second degree and criminal mischief.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on July 22, at 9:10 p.m. Lawrence Township and Clearfield Borough police responded to the Clearfield County Jail for a psychological emergency.
Dispatch reported that an inmate was threatening to kill staff and himself but staff at the jail were able to lock the inmate in the garage area.
Police arrived and found Moore bleeding profusely and he was attempting to hide in the garage area.
Police entered the garage and ordered Moore to the ground but he refused. Police then deployed a Taser, took Moore into custody and he was transported by ambulance to Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment.
Police learned that Moore had planned his escape and other inmates knew about it.
Upon review of video surveillance at the jail, at 6:10 p.m. Moore pried metal from a desk to use as a weapon or a “shank.”
Another inmate, David Wooster, also pried a piece of metal from the desk and gave it to Moore.
After church services, Moore snuck into the booking room hallway where he was confronted by a corrections officer.
Moore then held the shank up to the CO’s neck and demanded the door be open. The door was opened and Moore threatened another CO with the shank.
Staff unlocked the doors leading to the garage and locked him inside.
Moore tried to find a way out and punched out a window, which is believed to have caused the deep cut on his arm.
Moore then attempted to cause self-harm several times and continued to try to escape to no avail until police arrived.
Moore remains incarcerated in the CCJ on $100,000 monetary bail.
Moore is represented by attorney Joshua Maines of Clearfield. The commonwealth was represented by First Assistant District Attorney Ryan Dobo.