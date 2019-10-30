President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman declared a mistrial in the case against three accused drug dealers yesterday.
Vincent L. Panebianco, 29, of Clearfield, Darrell L. Taylor, 30, and Marcus Homer Waltmon, 41, of Clearfield, are accused of being a part of a methamphetamine distribution organization in Clearfield.
According to testimony at trial, Lawrence Township Police suspected a house at 1815 Daisy Street Ext. was being used for the sale of drugs due to the high volume of short stay traffic at the home.
On Feb. 1 agents from the state attorney general’s office and members of the Clearfield County Drug Task force set up surveillance at the home. While the home was under surveillance, Waltmon left in a vehicle with Eric Kyler, 42, of Clearfield. State police stopped the vehicle and found $19,000 in cash inside the vehicle and a syringe containing methamphetamine and various drug paraphernalia such as scales and packaging materials.
Police believe that Kyler and Waltmon were traveling to Akron, Ohio to purchase more methamphetamine, according to Senior Deputy Attorney General David Gorman.
Authorities then raided the home and found an ounce of methamphetamine, a handgun and a shotgun. Panebianco, who was renting the home, was also present with his young child. Waltmon was also found in a bedroom of the home and had $1,040 in cash on his person.
Another juvenile was downstairs playing video games in the home when the home was raided by police.
Officer Zachary Cowan of the Lawrence Township Police Department was testifying when Gorman asked if the township police had concerns about the home at 1815 Daisy Street Ext. Cowan said they did because there was significant short stay traffic at the home where people would walk or drive up to the home, stay a short time and leave.
Gorman then asked if he recognized any of the people who would walk to the home and Cowan said he did. Gorman asked him how he knew them and Cowan said he saw previous drug offenders visit the home.
Attorney Leanne Nedza of the public defender’s office, who was representing Panebianco, objected Cowan’s comments and attorneys for all three defendants, Gorman and Ammerman held a lengthy sidebar — first at the bench. After about 20 minutes, Ammerman had the jury removed from the courtroom and the attorneys made their arguments in open court.
Nedza said this is the first she has ever heard Cowan say he saw drug offenders visit the home and said none of this information was provided to her in discovery. Gorman argued that although Cowan doesn’t specifically use these words previously, there are numerous mentions by authorities that they suspect the home is being used for drug distribution.
Ammerman said unless the officer has a written report with specific names of drug offenders who visited the home, he cannot allow that testimony because it is highly prejudicial to the defense.
Nedza agreed and said the jury can’t “unhear” Cowan’s testimony and asked for a mistrial. Attorney Joseph Andrew Valenza of Clearfield, who was representing Taylor, agreed with Nedza in that a mistrial be declared and said he would be afraid to cross examine Cowan if the trial were to continue because it could “open up a can of worms.”
Attorney Joshua Maines of Clearfield, who was representing Waltmon, also agreed that a mistrial should be declared.
Ammmeran adjourned for approximately 20 minutes to consider the motion. When he returned, Ammerman again reiterated that Cowan’s testimony is highly prejudicial to the defense and said courtroom tip staff informed him that they could hear Gorman talking during sidebar from the back of the courtroom. A sheriff’s deputy also said he could hear Gorman and other attorneys when they argued during sidebar.
Ammerman said if the tip staff and sheriff deputies could hear what was being said, then the jury could, too, and for those two reasons he declared a mistrial — which would require the commonwealth to schedule a new trial in front of a new jury.
Nedza then asked that her client’s bail be reduced to unsecured or to a nominal amount because he has been in jail since February. Gorman said he was opposed to any reduction in bail and noted that the mistrial was declared on Nedza’s motion.
Ammerman said he was not going to hear any oral arguments on bail reduction and said Nedza could submit a motion in writing.
Waltmon is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, conspiracy — possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, both of which are ungraded felonies and dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities. Taylor and Panebianco are each charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, conspiracy — possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, both of which are ungraded felonies, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities and two counts of endangering the welfare of children.
Waltmon is incarcerated in lieu of $100,000 monetary bail, Taylor in lieu of $250,000 monetary bail and Penebianco in lieu of $125,000 monetary bail.