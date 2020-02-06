A male who assaulted two victims inside the Coalport Minit Mart waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Senior Magisterial District Judge Richard Ireland yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
Kenneth J. Selvage, 59, of Coalport is charged with aggravated assault, a felony of the second degree, two counts; possession of a firearm prohibited, a felony of the second degree, two counts; terroristic threats, misdemeanor of the first degree, two counts; simple assault and two counts of recklessly endangering another person, all of which are misdemeanors of the second degree; and the summary charge of harassment.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Jan. 24, at 11:34 p.m. Clearfield-based state police responded to the Coalport Minit Mart for a report of a physical assault.
The two victims, a male and a female, reported Selvage came to the Minit Mart and a verbal altercation occurred. The altercation escalated and Selvage left the store, retrieved a large wooded club from his vehicle, came back inside and began to strike the male and the female in the head and body.
Selvage then returned to his vehicle and retrieved a shotgun, came back inside and threatened the two victims before fleeing the scene in his vehicle.
State police also report that additional charges could be forthcoming against Selvage in the coming weeks.
Selvage is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $100,000 monetary bail.
Selvage is represented by court-appointed attorney Joseph Valenza of Clearfield.
The commonwealth was represented by First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza.