Brian Jason Gidney, 47, of Mineral Springs is accused of selling methamphetamine out of his home.
Gidney is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, an ungraded felony, criminal use of a communication facility, a felony of the third degree; possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, both are ungraded misdemeanors.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Oct. 1, a confidential informant told state police that Gidney offered to sell an “eight ball” (one eighth of an ounce) of methamphetamine for $250.
On the recommendation of state police the CI set up the purchase for Oct. 2 at Gidney’s home on Old Camp Road, Mineral Springs, Bradford Township.
The CI said told state police that they were at Gidney’s home a month earlier and Gidney had a couple of ounces of methamphetamine, an AR-15 rifle and a handgun in the home.
Gidney also had a surveillance system with 17 cameras, which he watched on a big screen TV in the dining room.
At 4:40 p.m. on Oct. 2, the CI went to Gidney’s home. Gidney was not at home. Gidney arrived at 4:58 p.m.
At 5:35 p.m. the CI’s car was observed leaving Gidney’s home.
At 5:38 p.m. state police met with the CI who provided them with a bag of meth purchased from Gidney.
Gidney’s preliminary hearing was scheduled for Wednesday but it was continued to Oct. 7 before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling.
Gidney is currently incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail.