Methamphetamine dealer Matthew John Dunshie, 30, of Force was sentenced to state prison yesterday by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman yesterday.
Dunshie pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and was sentenced to serve 31 months to 62 months in state prison.
The probation department recommended Dunshie serve 40 months to seven years in state prison.
Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue asked that Dunshie serve the recommended sentence because he is also facing additional charges in New York state.
Dunshie’s attorney, Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office, argued Dunshie receive less than the recommended sentence becuase he will likely be sentenced on the new charges and could be facing additional time for those.
Ammerman said he is sentencing Dunshie to less than the recommended sentence because most of Dunshie’s prior offenses are older offenses.
In addition to the prison sentence, Dunshie was fined $1 plus costs and is prohibited from possessing or consuming alcohol, or unapproved controlled substances without prior approval from the probation department and is prohibited from entering any bars or taverns.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Sept. 6, at 8:24 a.m. the DuBois City Police Department was asked to assist the U.S. Marshal Service at an arrest warrant at a Quarry Avenue apartment.
They located a male carrying a backpack ouside the apartment who fit the description of the wanted male.
When officers stopped the male he said his name was Matthew. Officers saw on his cell phone screen that he was talking to the wanted male. They asked if he was talking to “Shawn.”
Dunshie then began to run away. He was detained and police found Dunshie had a container holding approximately one ounce of methamphetamine, a digital scale, a glass smoking pipe, a bag of psilocybin mushrooms and multiple clear plastic baggies.
Dunshie told police he had just lost his job and needed a way to make money.