Methamphetamine dealer Tammy S. Burkett, 44, of Reynoldsville, was sentenced to jail by Judge Paul Cherry Tuesday at Sentencing Court.
Undercover agents with the state Attorney General’s Office and a police officer with the DuBois City Police Department used a confidential informant to purchase one gram of methamphetamine from Burkett at a residence at 412 W. Weber Ave. in DuBois on Aug. 30, 2016.
Burkett pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance-methamphetamine, an ungraded felony, fined $300 plus costs and was sentenced to serve three months to one year in the Clearfield County Jail plus two years consecutive probation and conspiracy-possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, an ungraded felony, fined $100 plus costs and was sentenced to serve two years consecutive probation and loitering and prowling at night $50 fine plus costs.
She is prohibited from possessing or consuming alcohol or controlled substances without prior permission from the probation department. She was ordered to undergo a drug and alcohol assessment.
Burkett was represented by Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office and the commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Jendi Schwab.