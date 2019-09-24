Jessica Lynn Root, 32, of Osceola Mills, was sentenced to jail by Judge Paul Cherry after pleading guilty to possessing and selling methamphetamine yesterday at Special Sentencing Court.
Root pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance-methamphetamine, an ungraded felony, and was sentenced to serve six months to one year in Clearfield County Jail plus two years consecutive probation, fined $200 plus costs and is prohibited from using or possessing alcohol, or controlled substances without prior approval from the probation department and is prohibited from entering any bars or taverns.
She also pleaded guilty to intentional possession of a controlled substance, an ungraded misdemeanor and was sentenced to serve one year probation concurrent to the previous sentence and was fined $100 plus costs.
Root was represented by Steve Johnston of the public defender’s office. Assistant District Attorney Jendi Schwab represented the commonwealth.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Sept. 26, 2018, a confidential informant informed a state trooper with the vice unit that the informant would be able to purchase methamphetamine from Root.
The informant contacted Root by text message and arranged to purchase $80 worth of methamphetamine from Root.
The state trooper then drove the informant to a residence at 308 Mays St. in Osceola Mills. At approximately 6:44 p.m. the informant approached Root, who was standing by the doorway of a camper.
Root then walked down the alley entered an apartment at 302 Curtain St. A short time later, she exited the apartment and walked back to the informant, who was by the camper.
The informant then returned to the state trooper’s vehicle and gave him the methamphetamine.
According to the informant, the informant approached Root and gave her the $80. Root then said she would be right back and walked into the apartment. She then came back out and handed the informant the methamphetamine.