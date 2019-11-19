Amber Dawn Pierson, 34, of Osceola Mills, pleaded guilty to selling methamphetamine and was sentenced to serve three to six years at SCI-Muncy, Lycoming County, by Judge Paul Cherry yesterday at Colloquy Court.
Pierson pleaded guilty to distribution of controlled substances -methamphetamine, an ungraded felony, and possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, both of which are ungraded misdemeanors.
Judge Cherry made the sentence consecutive to jail sentences Pierson is currently serving.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Aug. 14, 2018 at 6:39 p.m. an undercover state trooper drove a confidential informant in an undercover state police car to the CVS parking lot in Decatur Township to purchase methamphetamine from Pierson.
Upon arrival Pierson, got in the rear of the vehicle and handed a small plastic bag containing — methamphetamine to the informant, who in turn handed it to the undercover state trooper. The state trooper asked Pierson how much and she said $100. The state trooper then handed Pierson $100 in pre-recorded currency. She said the methamphetamine was good stuff and they could purchase more from her.
Pierson then exited the vehicle at 6:46 p.m.
The methamphetamine was transported to the state police barracks where a field test was performed, which resulted in a positive test.
Pierson was represented at sentencing by Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office; the commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Jendi Schwab.