Richard Allen Demko, Jr., 26, of Northern Cambria, and Anthony Guy, 48, of West Decatur, who are accused of participating in a robbery in Clearfield where a man was shot in the leg, waived their rights to a preliminary hearings before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris at Centralized Court on Wednesday.
Centralized Court was held via video teleconferencing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Demko is charged with aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon, a felony of the first degree; aggravated assault- attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with deadly weapon, felony of the second degree and robbery, a felony of the second degree.
Guy is charged with robbery, a felony of the second degree.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Jan. 16 at 9:24 p.m., Clearfield Borough police were dispatched to the 600-block of S. 2nd Street for a 49-year-old male who was shot in the lower left leg.
Police found the victim lying on the floor and his leg was bleeding profusely, but he was awake and responsive and police administered first aid on the victim.
The victim told police he had pulled into his residence and had exited his vehicle when he was rushed by Demko and Guy. He said Demko asked, “Where’s the money?”
But the victim said he refused to acknowledge the question.
The victim said Demko attempted to punch him but the victim said he blocked it. Demko then shot him in the leg when he was on the back stoop about to enter his residence.
After Demko shot him, the victim said Guy “freaked out” and was asking Demko why he shot him.
The victim said he was able to pull himself into the residence and shut the door.
The victim said he played the lottery machine at the BP station earlier that morning and had won a significant amount of money. The victim said he isn’t sure if Demko and Guy were at the BP station when he won or if they had heard he won a large sum of money.
The victim was transported by ambulance to Penn Highlands DuBois for treatment.
Demko and Guy were later located and arrested and are incarcerated at the Clearfield County Jail. Demko’s bail is set at $200,000 monetary bail. Guy’s bail was lowered from $200,000 monetary to $100,000 monetary yesterday but he did not post and remains incarcerated in the CCJ.
Guy was represented by attorney Thomas Dickey of Altoona; Demko was represented by attorney Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza.