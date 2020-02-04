HYDE — Eric Quigley, 41, of Woodland and Derek Prince, 33, of Houtzdale have been arrested for burglarizing a Pennsylvania Skills machine at a laundromat in Hyde.
Skill-based slots are gambling machines where the biggest factor in winning depends on the player’s ability to play the game. The outcome of the game is based on skill instead of chance.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Feb. 2 at 8:20 p.m. Lawrence Township Police responded to 1703 Washington Ave. for a reported burglary.
Someone had unlawfully entered the laundromat and broken the glass door from the inside.
Police found a large quantity of cash on the floor, a blue pry bar — and one of the three Skills machines had been entered.
One of the ceiling tiles had also been pushed out and police concluded the intruder had entered through the ceiling.
Police accessed video surveillance of the laundromat, which showed a masked suspect enter the laundromat from the ceiling and cut the lock on a Skills machine. The suspect removed money from the machine and tried to break the front door window, but failed because the it was a glass laminate. The suspect then exited through the roof.
The suspect then made a call and the vehicle returned to the crime scene and picked him up.
Video surveillance outside showed a Dodge Dart with a burned out headlight arrive at the laundromat after closing. The vehicle pulled into the alley and a masked male suspect got out of the passenger side of the vehicle.
Officer Zachary Cowan of the Lawrence Township Police Department viewed the video and he said he had pulled over Quigley for a headlight violation. He said Quigley was driving a Dodge Dart that matched the vehicle at the UniMart, and Quigley was driving on Washington Avenue and was heading away from the Unimart.
Another officer reported stopping Quigley at 12:45 a.m. and Prince was a passenger in the vehicle. Prince was wearing clothing that matched that of the suspect in the video.
Quigley was asked to come to the police station for an interview. At first Quigley refused to allow police to search his cell phone and denied involvement, but eventually he allowed police to access his phone and said Prince was planning to commit the crime for some time. Prince had asked him for a ride to the UniMart, which he gave him. After dropping him off he said Prince called and asked him how to remove the electric meter.
He said there were several phone calls between the two before Prince asked him to pick him up, which he did at the intersection of Robinson Avenue and McPherson Street. He said Prince stole approximately $150.
Each have been charged with conspiracy-burglary, a felony of the second degree, conspiracy-criminal trespass-break into structure; criminal use of a communication facility, a felony of the third degree; possession of instrument of crime and theft by unlawful taking, both of which are misdemeanors of the first degree.
Both were arraigned in front of District Judge James Glass and are incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail each. They are both scheduled for preliminary hearings at Centralized Court on Feb. 12 at 10:30 a.m.