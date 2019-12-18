Medical personnel testified during day two in the trial of a DuBois physician accused of inappropriately prescribing medication to two patients yesterday at the Clearfield County Courthouse.
Henry G. Dela Torre, 70, of DuBois is is accused of providing inappropriate care to Rachel Shumaker and her brother, Randal Shumaker, both of Punxsutawney, in 2015-16. Both were addicted to opiates and both would eventually overdose. Randal survived his overdose but Rachel Shumaker did not.
Dela Torre is charged with prohibited acts – prescribing controlled substances, two counts; Medicare fraud, two counts; prohibited acts-prescribing controlled substances, and recklessly endangering another person, two counts.
Kristen Walters, a certified nurse assistant at the Discovery House/Vita Nova in Clearfield, testified that Dela Torre worked part time at the Vita Nova. She said he would come in once a week on Wednesdays to see patients.
The Discovery House and Vita Nova are located in the same office and are clinics that treat opiate addiction using Suboxone, Subutex and methadone. The Discovery House takes payment via medical insurance while Vita Nova is cash only, Walters said.
She said Rachel Shumaker was treated using Suboxone and she made a total of four visits to Vita Nova on March 15, March 23, April 13 and finally April 28 when she was discharged from the program.
She said the clinic drug tests all of its patients on every visit and said Rachel Shumaker failed every drug test.
On April 28, 2016 Vita Nova and Dela Torre removed her from the program and Dela Torre transfered her to a pain management program at his office in DuBois.
Senior Deputy Attorney General Jeff Baxter produced a prescription written by Dela Torre to Rachel Shumaker on April 27, 2016 for oxycodone and asked Walters if it was appropriate for Dela Torre to write her a prescription for an opiate while being prescribed Suboxone, and she answered it would not because the two drugs run counter to each other.
Under cross examination, defense attorney Chris Mohney of DuBois asked if they had computer problems at their office and Walters said over the years they have had numerous issues with their computers and they had to use handwritten files at times.
He then showed her a billing sheet showing that Rachel Shumaker had paid her bill of $100 on April 27, 2016. He then showed her a calendar showing that April 27 was a Wednesday and asked if it were possible if Rachel Shumaker’s last visit was on April 27 since all of her previous appointments were on Wednesdays. Walters said he is probably right and Rachel Shumaker’s last visit probably was on April 27, 2016.
Mohney then asked since she was removed from the program on April 27, then the oxycodone prescription written on April 27, 2016 did not occur when Rachel Shumaker was still on the Suboxone program and Walters said that is correct.
Dr. Stephen Thomas of Pittsburgh testified as the commonwealth’s expert on pain medications. Thomas said he reviewed Dela Torre’s medical records of Rachel and Randal Shumaker, and concluded that he did not provide them with a reasonable amount of care.
According to Thomas, Rachel Shumaker first went to Dela Torre in 2015 seeking treatment for Suboxone and benzodiazepines, which includes drugs such as Valium and Klonopin.
Rachel Shumaker told Dela Torre that she was taking Suboxone and Klonopin for anxiety. Thomas said taking Suboxone with benzodiazepines is dangerous because they both depress the central nervous system and can lead to overdose. He added that doctors are urged to use caution when prescribing both.
Dela Torre warned her about the dangers of taking both drugs together and wrote her a prescription for both Suboxone and Klonopin. Thomas said this wasn’t inappropriate because the patient shouldn’t abruptly taken off the Klonopin.
On her next visit to Dela Torre, Rachel Shumaker tested positive for Suboxone and Klonopin, which she was prescribed, but also Valium, which she was not prescribed. Because Valium and Klonopin are similar drugs, taking both increased their risk significantly. Thomas said Dela Torre should have decreased the dosage of Klonopin once he realized Rachel Shumaker was taking Valium on the side.
Thomas said Dela Torre’s notes reflect he was concerned about her taking Valium and repeatedly warned her that he would stop treatment if she continued. But despite his warnings, Rachel Shumaker continued to test positive for Valium and Dela Torre continued to prescribe her Klonopin.
He said Dela Torre would also write about how Rachel Shumaker often looked lethargic. Thomas said Rachel Thomas exhibited the classic signs of addiction to benzodiazepines and said she probably was taking both at the same time to get intoxicated and her lethargy was the result of intoxication.
Thomas will continue his testimony today.
Also testifying yesterday was Rachel and Randal Shumaker’s mother, Kelly Cielo. She testified that Rachel Shumaker became addicted to painkillers as a teenager when she suffered from a medical condition. She said her daughter also suffered from anxiety for which she took medication. Cielo said she would drive her daughter to her appointments at Dela Torre’s office and to the Discovery House in Clearfield because her daughter was too afraid to drive.
She said she tried to get her daughter to better control her pill taking to no avail.
Cielo said her son Randal Shumaker also struggled from addiction to pain killers ever since his car accident about 15 years ago.
During cross examination, Mohney asked if Dela Torre seemed to care about Rachel’s well being and Cielo said he did and said Dela Torre would spend 45 minutes to an hour with her at every one of her appointments.
The trial is scheduled to last all week.