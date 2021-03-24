Joseph D. McCoy, 46, of Pittsburgh, who is charged with failing to comply with requirements under Megan’s Law, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass yesterday at Centralized Court.
McCoy is charged with failing to verify address/photographed and failure to provide accurate registration information, both of which are felonies of the second degree.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on June 18, Clearfield-based state police were notified by the state police Megan’s Law Section that McCoy might have provided false information during his verification.
McCoy was previously processed and released from SCI-Houtzdale on Dec. 19, 2019 and the address he provided was located in Douglasville, Ga.
He was supposed to report to law enforcement in Georgia within three days but he failed to do so.
The Megan’s Law unit received several anonymous tips that McCoy was living in Pittsburgh.
McCoy was arrested and placed in the Clearfield County Jail on March 10.
McCoy remains incarcerated in CCJ in lieu of $30,000 monetary bail.
He was represented by Ryan Dobo of the public defender’s office; the commonwealth was represented by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers.