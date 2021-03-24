James Ryan McClelland, 22, of Philipsburg who is accused of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl, waived his right to a preliminary hearing yesterday before Magisterial District Judge James Glass yesterday at Centralized Court.
McClelland is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse-forcible compulsion, a felony of the first degree; IDSI with a child, a felony of the first degree; two counts of aggravated indecent assault-victim less than 13-years old, a felony of the second degree; two counts of indecent assault-victim less than 13-years old, misdemeanors of the first degree; and four counts of indecent assault-without consent, all of which are misdemeanors of the second degree.
McClelland was staying with the girl’s family between Feb. 1, 2020 and March 1, 2020 at her family’s residence in Boggs Township.
During a forensic interview a the Child Advocacy Center on May 14, the victim said McClelland sexually assaulted her on several occasions in a bedroom, according to a previous article in The Progress.
He is free on $25,000 unsecured bail.
McClelland was represented by attorney Chris Pentz of the public defender’s office; the commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Warren B. Mikesell II.