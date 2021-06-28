Eric Lynn McCall, 47, of Grampian, has agreed to plead guilty to homicide by vehicle while DUI for a crash that killed a Clearfield woman in 2019.
At yesterday’s session of Plea and Sentencing Court before Judge Paul Cherry, First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza told Cherry that McCall has agreed to accept a guilty plea that will see him serve a minimum of three and a half years in prison.
McCall is pleading guilty to homicide by vehicle while DUI, felony of the second degree; accidents involving death or personal injury, frlony of the third degree; DUI, misdemeanor of the first degree, and the summary offenses of driving with a suspended license-DUI related and driving on roadways laned for traffic.
McCall’s attorney, Jendi Schwab of the public defender’s office, agreed that this is the plea, but asked for a 60-day continuance of the sentencing to give McCall some time to get his family affairs in order.
She said McCall has been on supervised bail for almost two years and hasn’t had a single violation. She said this is the first time in her career she saw someone be on supervised bail without having a violation.
Cherry agreed to continue sentencing for 60 days.
McCall is free on $25,000 supervised monetary bail. McCall posted bail on Feb. 3, 2020 with the assistance of Liberty Bail Bonds of DuBois, according to court documents.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on April 3, 2019 at 11:45 p.m. Clearfield-based state police were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on state Route 879 in Pike Township.
While en route, they were notified that one of the occupants of the vehicle was deceased and the male occupant was injured and had fled the scene on foot.
Upon arrival, the troopers found the Hyundai Veloster against a tree on its passenger side. The vehicle sustained severe damage due to striking multiple trees.
The female passenger, Christina Metzker, 41, of Clearfield, was partially ejected from the passenger window and was deceased.
Fire department personnel said the male driver fled on foot westbound along state Route 879.
There were also multiple beer cans found inside of the vehicle.
Officers Zachary Cowan and Craig Kanour of the Lawrence Township Police Department tracked the male’s blood trail one mile west along the highway and into a wooded area. They reported finding McCall at 12:30 a.m. on April 4. Two state troopers then responded to the scene.
When he was found, the police said McCall showed signs of alcohol intoxication including slurred speech, glassy and bloodshot eyes and had the smell of alcohol on him.
McCall was then flown by a Stat MedEvac helicopter to UPMC Altoona for treatment of his injuries.
Police ran his identification through the NCIC (National Crime Information Center) computer and discovered McCall’s license was DUI-suspended.
State troopers responded to UPMC Altoona Hospital to obtain a legal blood draw but McCall refused.
State police then requested and received a search warrant on McCall’s medical records and blood. The blood was sent for testing, which showed he had a blood alcohol content of 0.185 percent, which is more than twice the legal limit of 0.08 percent.