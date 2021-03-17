Frederick Milven Walls Jr., 22, of Columbia, Md., who is accused of leading police on a high speed chase, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass yesterday at Centralized Court.
Walls is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude officer, a felony of the third degree; receiving stolen property, felony of the third degree; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor of the second degree; and 116 summary traffic offenses.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on March 9 at 7:12 p.m. Clearfield-based state police were conducting a radar speed detail near mile marker 117 eastbound on Interstate 80 when he clocked a Honda Civic traveling at 104 mph and it didn’t have a registration plate. Shive pulled out onto the highway with his emergency lights activated. The Honda accelerated and a pursuit ensued, involving numerous state police units.
The Honda traveled at speeds between 120-130 mph, showing complete disregard for the safety of people or property and was passing vehicles on berms while traveling at high speeds and committing numerous traffic violations.
Rockview-based state police Rockview set up tire spikes near mile markers 142 and 153 with negative results. A third attempt was made at mile marker 158, which was successful.
The vehicle’s tires became deflated allowing a state trooper to deploy a PIT manuever, causing the vehicle to spin out. Walls attempted to flee westbound in the eastbound lanes, but Shive used his vehicle to strike the Honda and pin it against the guide rails.
Walls was removed from the vehicle and he was taken into custody. It was discovered the Honda was reported stolen in Maryland on March 8.
Walls was transported to the Clearfield barracks but he refused to answer any questions and would only provide a partial name and date of birth. Eventually he provided his entire name and birthday.
Walls is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail. He was represented by attorney Domenic Oreste Cicchinelli of DuBois. The commonwealth was represented by First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza.