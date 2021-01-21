Kevin Tyron Beniquez Sr., 36, of Curwensville is facing felony firearm charges following an incident at a Rite Aid Pharmacy in Clearfield.
Tuesday at 8:49 p.m. the Lawrence Township Police Department was dispatched by 911 to a reported robbery in progress at the Rite Aid Pharmacy along the Clearfield Curwensville Highway.
Curwensville Borough Police, Clearfield Borough Police and Clearfield-based state police responded to the scene as well.
Upon arrival, police found a male waiting in a vehicle. He told police he was there to pick up a prescription. When asked by police if he knew the male inside who was causing trouble, he said he didn’t.
Police entered the store and found Beniquez inside, acting erratically, yelling and “rapping” and appeared to be under the influence.
He was handcuffed and taken into custody. Beniquez continued to act erratically. Police asked if he had any weapons and Beniquez said he didn’t.
A set of brass knuckles and a 9mm Taurus pistol was found in his pockets. The pistol was found to be loaded with eight rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber.
In Beniquez’s wallet police found a baggie containing a white powdery substance.
Beniquez was also wearing a home detention ankle bracelet that had a dead battery.
His information was processed through county control and it was discovered he had a warrant out for his arrest.
Police interviewed two female employees at the store. They said Beniquez had entered the store and was acting strangely.
He walked up to them and said, “What’s going on tonight ladies.” And he then began to rap.
The two then walked away but Beniquez put up his hoodie, put his hands in his pockets and began following them.
The two female employees then went into a back room and locked the door.
The pharmacist said he saw Beniquez enter the store with another male. He said Beniquez was acting strangely. The pharmacist said he went in the back and returned and found Beniquez was acting erratically and was yelling and rapping, and the two female employees had barricaded themselves in the back room.
Believing Beniquez was going to rob the store, the pharmacist called 911 using his cell phone.
During the interviews, Beniquez continued to yell and rap. He was placed in a patrol car and taken to the Lawrence Township Police Station.
Upon arrival, police saw Beniquez was sweating profusely and he was still yelling and rapping.
The registration on the pistol was processed and it was discovered it belonged to a female. The female was contacted and said the gun went missing about a year ago about the same time she broke up with her husband, and did not report the gun as missing.
Police interviewed the male who was outside in the vehicle. He said that when he walked outside his house in Curwensville, Beniquez was outside.
He said Beniquez was acting strangely and was rapping.
Beniquez asked him where he was going and the male said he was going to the drug store to get a prescription. Beniquez asked if he could have a ride and he agreed.
When they arrived he said they both entered the store but he said he left as soon as he got his prescription because Beniquez was acting strangely.
Beniquez is charged with possession of a firearm prohibited, a felony of the first degree; firearms not to be carried without a license, a felony of the third degree; prohibited offensive weapons, misdemeanor of the first degree; disorderly conduct, misdemeanor of the third degree; possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, ungraded misdemeanors and public drunkenness, a summary offense.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling.