William M. Reasinger, 42, of Clearfield, who was charged for risking catastrophe for stopping a moving train in Clearfield, pleaded guilty and received a time served sentence — but was ordered by Judge Paul Cherry yesterday to attend in-patient mental health treatment at a Veteran’s Affairs hospital as a condition of his parole.
Reasinger pleaded guilty to recklessly endangering another person and resisting arrest — misdemeanors of the second degree, disrupt, delay, prevent operation of a train, theft by unlawful taking, loitering and prowling at night and obstruction of highways — misdemeanors of the third degree and criminal trespass, a summary offense and was sentenced to serve 60 days (time served) to one in Clearfield County Jail plus one year consecutive probation.
Reasinger’s attorney, William A. Shaw Jr. of Clearfield, said the plea was fashioned in a way so he would have served his minimum sentence by the time he was sentenced, be released from jail at 6 a.m. Tuesday morning and he would immediately be driven by his mother to the VA hospital in Coatesville for treatment, if it was acceptable to Cherry.
Shaw said it took significant effort to get Reasinger a bed at the hospital and he has to be there by noon on Tuesday or he will lose it.
Reasinger gave a lengthy statement to the court, stating he suffers from mental health issues as a result of trauma. He said when he was 15, he witnessed the murder of a woman by her husband, and Reasinger testified at the husband’s trial and retrial.
He also served in the U.S. Army and participated in the invasion of Iraq where he witnessed fellow soldiers, enemy soldiers and civilians die in combat and he believes his mental health issues stem from these traumatic events.
He said when he stopped the train, he believes he was having flashbacks to his service in Iraq when they would clear the intersections whenever a train would approach and his actions caused the train to stop.
Reasinger thanked the staff at the Clearfield County Jail and the prison board for allowing him to receive mental health treatment once a week while he was in jail. He said the treatment has greately benefited him and other inmates who are suffering from mental health and substance abuse issues.
Cherry said he would accept the plea and would allow him to get treatment, but he told Reasinger that he is getting into too much trouble and although he appreciates his service, it doesn’t give him a “get out of jail free” card and he has to follow the rules or he would be sent to jail.
Reasinger has to complete the in-patient treatment as prescribed by the staff at the VA hospital no matter how long they recommend.
Cherry said he did not want to Reasinger back in court.
“Don’t make me look bad,” Cherry said.
First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza said the commonwealth agrees to the plea but Reasinger has to show up for in-patient treatment and there are no excuses. She said she doesn’t want to hear that they stopped for gas and he ran off or they didn’t make it because their car broke down.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, at 5:10 a.m. on Oct. 9, 2020, County Control contacted Clearfield Borough police and said there was a male on the railroad tracks preventing a train from passing near the intersection of Williams and Nichols streets.
A conducter with RJ Corman Railroad notified 911 when a train engineer radioed him at the rail yard asking for help because a male was standing on the tracks. The train engineer was forced to bring the 4 million pound train to a stop.
According to railroad officials, stopping a train like this causes significant risk of derailment and a catostrophic emergency. According to the railroad officials, the train had two engines in the front and one in the back, and stopping the train abruptly is dangerous because it risks causing an “accordian effect” because the rear engine keeps pushing while the other cars are slowing.
Fortunately, the train was empty — if it had been full, or traveling slightly faster, the outcome would have likely been more severe.
Police made contact with Reasinger in the 200-block of Nichols Street and immediately took him into custody and handcuffed his hands behind his back.
When attempting to escort Reasinger to the back seat of the patrol vehicle, Reasinger dropped to his knees in the middle of the westbound lane of the street and began screaming for help saying things such as “Help!” “They are hurting me!” and “Somebody record this!” and “I can’t breathe!”
As Reasinger laid in the roadway screaming, nearly every porch light in the 200-block of Nichols Street came on. People then came out onto their front porches to see what all the noise was about, as Reasinger’s behavior caused alarm and panic among residents.
Fritz said he tried to get Reasinger to stand up but he continued to lay in the road screaming, placing both of them at risk of being struck by a vehicle.
Police were eventually able to get Reasinger in the patrol car but Reasinger kicked at the shins and knees of a police officer.
The stopped train had 65 cars and was 1/3 of a mile long, and it blocked seven intersections, five of which were in the borough, the other two in Lawrence Township. The train was stopped for 35 minutes causing significant traffic delays and delayed the train’s arrival in Clymer by an hour.