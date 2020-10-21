William M. Reasinger, 41, of Clearfield, who is accused of risking a catastrophe when he stopped a moving train in the middle of the night, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, at 2:47 a.m. on Oct. 9, Officer Ethan Fritz of the Clearfield Borough Police Department spotted Reasinger leaning against a telephone pole on Front Street.
Fritz stopped to speak with Reasinger about a separate investigation and Reasinger agreed to go back to the police station. However, once there he refused to talk and he was released.
At 4:23 a.m. Fritz said he was dispatched by county control to a suspicious male, possibly intoxicated, near a W. 1st Avenue address and the description provided matched that of Reasinger.
Fritz and Officer David Hoover responded and located Reasinger and told him his behavior was generating 911 calls. Reasinger said he would head home for the night. Because they had nothing to suggest he had committed any crimes, the police officers let Reasinger leave.
At 5:10 a.m. county control contacted Clearfield Borough police and said there was a male on the railroad tracks preventing a train from passing near the intersection of Williams and Nichols streets.
Fritz and Hoover again responded.
A conducter with RJ Corman Railroad notified 911 when a train engineer radioed him at the rail yard asking for help because a male was standing on the tracks. The train engineer was forced to bring the four million pound train to a stop.
According to railroad officials, stopping a train like this causes significant risk of derailment and a catostrophic emergency. According to the railroad officials, the train had two engines in the front and one in the back, and stopping the train abruptly is dangerous because it risks causing an “accordian effect” because the rear engine keeps pushing while the other cars are slowing.
Fortunately, the train was empty; if it had been full, or traveling slightly faster, the outcome would have likely been more severe.
Fritz arrived on scene first. The train was stopped and he made contact with Reasinger in the 200-block of Nichols Street and immediately took him into custody and handcuffed his hands behind his back.
When Fritz attempted to escort Reasinger to the back seat of the patrol vehicle, Reasinger dropped to his knees in the middle of the westbound lane of the street and began screaming for help saying things such as “Help!” “They are hurting me!” and “Somebody record this!” and “I can’t breathe!”
Fritz said he is a nationally registered Advanced Medical Technician and has EMS certification for 12 years said Reasinger was breathing OK and his health appeared normal and healthy and not in distress, and said it is his opinion Reasinger was doing this to delay his arrest.
As Reasinger laid in the roadway screaming, nearly every porch light in the 200-block of Nichols Street came on. People then came out onto their front porches to see what all the noise was about, as Reasinger’s behavior caused a lot of alarm and panic among residents.
Fritz said he tried to get Reasinger to stand up but he continued to lay in the road screaming, placing both of them at risk of being struck by a vehicle.
Officer Hoover then arrived and assisted with Reasinger; Lawrence Township Police were called for assistance as well.
Police were eventually able to get Reasinger in the patrol car but Fritz said as they placed him in the back seat, Reasinger kicked at his shins and knees.
The stopped train had 65 cars and was 1/3 of a mile long, and it blocked seven intersections, five of which were in the borough, the other two in Lawrence Township.
The blocked intersections were Mount Joy Road in Lawrence Township, US-322 and state Route 153 in Lawrence Township, Williams and Fulton streets; Williams and Banks streets; Williams and Merrill streets; Williams and Martin streets and Williams and Nichols streets of Clearfield Borough.
The train was completely stopped for 35 minutes during the time when people are commuting to work, causing significant delays in vehicular traffic in Clearfield and Lawrence Township. The train was also an hour late to its destination of Clymer, Indiana County, causing logistical issues with the railroad company for the rest of the day.
Reasinger is also on probation and he was placed in the Clearfield County Jail on a probation detainer.
Clearfield Borough police also took a statement from a female resident of W. 1st Avenue who said her video surveillance cameras recorded a male loitering in front of her residence, taking photographs of her vehicles, and walking up her front porch steps before running away during the early morning hours of Oct. 9.
Fritz viewed the camera footage and identified Reasinger as the male suspect.
The female resident said she is very concerned about the incident as she has children in the house and said her neighbors have children as well.
Reasinger’s action caused so much concern amoung the residents of West 1st Avenue that several of them have installed security cameras at their homes. Fritz said this is normally a low-crime area but Reasinger’s actions disrupted an otherwise peaceful environment and caused much concern among residents.
Reasinger is charged with risking catastrophe, a felony of the third degree; resisting arrest, and recklessly endangering another person, which are misdemeanors of the second degree; disrupt, delay, prevent operation of train, disordely conduct, and obstruction of highways, all of which are misdemeanors of the third degree, criminal trespass and public drunkenness, which are summary offenses.
He was represented by attorney Chris Pentz of the public defender’s office; the commonwealth was represented by First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza.