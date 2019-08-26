Aaron Michael Barton, 38, of Fleming, Centre County, who pleaded guilty to charges related to illegally selling prescription medications, was sent to state prison by Judge Paul Cherry at sentencing court.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Sept. 15, 2018 at 4:57 p.m. Barton sold 10 pills of suspected Oxycodone to a confidential informant for $100 in Karthaus Township. The transaction was witnessed by a state trooper.
The pills were sent to the state police Forensic Crime Lab, and found the pills tested positive for Oxycodone and they had a weight of 1 gram.
Barton pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance-oxycodone, an ungraded felony, criminal use of a communication facility, a felony of the third degree and possession of a controlled substance, an ungraded felony and was sentenced to serve 21 to 42 months in state prison. Barton was also was fined $1 plus costs for each of the three counts.
It was an open plea, meaning the commonwealth and the defense couldn’t agree on a minimum sentence, leaving it to the discretion of the presiding judge.
Barton’s attorney, Scott Nathan Pletcher of State College, asked Cherry to give his client a time served sentence and said he has cooperated with authorities in Centre County on another investigation.
A member of the Bellefonte Police Department testified at the hearing and said Barton has cooperated with the police department in a drug investigation.
Assistant District Attorney Jendi Schwab said the Clearfield County District Attorney’s Office has made no deals with Barton for his cooperation in a Centre County case.
Cherry said he is sentencing Barton to state prison because due to Barton’s prior record. Even in the mitigated range, Barton is facing an extensive time in prison and noted that Barton was arrested for DUI while out on bail.