Dante Malik Prigg, 22, of Tyrone, who is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
Prigg is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse-victim less than 16, a felony of the first degree; statutory sexual assault-defendant 4-8 years older, aggravated indecent assault-victim less than 16, both of which are felonies of the second degree; corruption of minors and disseminating sexually explicit materials to a minor, which are felonies of the third degree.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on July 2, the victim was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center in Clearfield. She said she met Prigg at Curwensville Lake on June 24 and told him she was 15 years old. She said they exchanged contact information and later that evening he sent her a text message saying he wanted to meet her and sent her a nude picture of himself, but she said she deleted the photograph.
They met the next day at Curwensville Lake and he sexually assaulted her in his vehicle.
Police recovered text messages from Prigg asking the girl not to say anything about what happened because of her age.
When interviewed by police, Prigg admitted to the crimes.
Prigg is currently incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail. He was represented by Leanne Nedza of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Jendi Schwab.