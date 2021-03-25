Mark D. Peters, 41, of Mineral Springs, who pushed a small child in a stroller down the middle of U.S. Route 322 in August 2018, accepted a guilty plea prior to his trial yesterday.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, at 6:11 p.m. on Aug. 15, 2018, Clearfield-based state police received reports of a male pushing a small child on the double yellow lines of U.S. Route 322 in Bradford Township. Vehicles were reportedly swerving to miss them and were impeding the flow of traffic.
Witnesses said the male turned onto Burketts Road. Troopers searched the area and found a red stroller matching the description given by witnesses at the Peters residence. Police made contact with Peters and saw he matched the description of the male suspect. Peters also admitted he was walking along the highway with his girlfriend’s child earlier in the day.
Peters was scheduled to go on trial yesterday morning before President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman on charges of endangering the welfare of children, a felony of the third degree, and recklessly endangering another person, a misdemeanor of the third degree. But he instead pleaded guilty to two counts of disorderly conduct, misdeanors of the third degree.
It was a time served plea and Ammerman sentenced Peters to serve a minimum of 192 days and a maximum of two years minus two days in the Clearfield County Jail.
This means Peters will be paroled and released from jail but he will remain on parole until the maximum sentence is reached.
Ammerman also ordered Peters to undergo drug and alcohol counseling, pay a total of $300 in fines plus court costs and Peters is prohibited from consuming or possessing alcohol or from entering any bars and he is prohibited from possessing or consuming controlled substances without prior approval from the probation department while on parole.
Peters’ attorney, Chris Pentz of the public defender’s office, asked Ammerman to not include the prohibition against controlled substances, except to inform probation officers of any prescription medications prior to drug testing. Ammerman asked Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue if drugs had any bearing on the incident. Lumadue said although there is no direct evidence drugs were involved, it is believed that Peters did have a drug problem at the time of the incident and Ammerman included the prohibition on controlled substances.
Lumadue said the commonwealth decided to seek a plea deal because two of the commonwealth’s witnesses could not make it to the trial because their son is having emergency surgery in Pittsburgh.
Lumadue stated the main reasons were because Peters has already served significant time in jail and appears to have cleaned himself up and looks much better now. She said Peters had failed to show up for jury selection in July of 2019 and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest. She said Peters was on the run for more than a year when he turned himself in to the state police in September, saying he had turned himself around and wanted to take care of these charges. Peters had been incarcerated ever since.
Trooper Zachary Moran testified that he agreed with the plea agreement and said Peters appears to have turned his life around.
“He is at least heading in the right direction,” Moran said.