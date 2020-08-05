Chase Craig Conway, 30, of Osceola Mills, who is accused of fleeing police with a 4-month old child and a large cache of illicit drugs in his vehicle, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on July 10 at 4:14 p.m. Clearfield-based state police were on patrol in the area of Walton Street in Osceola Mills when the trooper attempted a traffic stop on Conway for having an expired inspection sticker.
The vehicle pulled into the parking lot of the Dollar General without signaling. The vehicle then stopped and Conway got out and fled on foot.
Police were unable to locate Conway so he returned to the suspect’s vehicle and found a four-month old child crying in the rear passenger seat and the child was removed from the vehicle.
Police looked through the vehicle to find something to calm the baby. He opened a black box behind the driver’s seat and found a large amount of suspected methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and three glass smoking pipes.
Police also determined Conway had several outstanding warrants for his arrest.
Conway was later arrested and arraigned on July 30.
He is charged with possession of a controlled substance, an ungraded felony; endangering the welfare of children, and flight to avoid apprehension, both are felonies of the third degree; resisting arrest, a misdemeanor of the second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia, an ungraded misdemeanor; and the summary offenses of leave child unattended in vehicle, driving without a license; driving with suspended license, turning movements and required signals, and operating vehicle without inspection.
He is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $75,000 monetary bail.
Conway was represented by Jendi Schwab of the public defender’s office; the commonwealth was represented by First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza.