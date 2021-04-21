A Northern Cambria man who led state police on a high speed chase in Burnside Township waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling yesterday at Centralized Court.
Garrett Douglas Creel, 22, is charged with fleeing or attempting elude police, a felony of the third degree; DUI-controlled substance, possession of marijuana-small amount, and possession of drug paraphernalia, all of which are ungraded misdemeanors; and 12 summary traffic offenses.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on April 12 at 9:12 p.m. Punxsutawney-based state police were on patrol and was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection with Cherry Road and U.S. 219 when a Ford Focus was observed traveling at a high rate of speed towards northbound on US-219.
The Ford made a left turn onto Cherry Road without using a turn signal and almost struck the front of the trooper’s patrol vehicle.
The trooper activated his emergency lights and did a U-turn to pursue the Ford.
The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed reaching speeds of 70-75 mph on U.S. 219 and crossed the center line several times.
Kitko passed Creel’s vehicle on a straight stretch and forced Creel to stop.
Once stopped, Creel exited the vehicle and laid down on his stomach.
Creel said he fled because he doesn’t have a license and he smoked THC wax about an hour prior. THC is the active ingredient of marijuana.
He also informed Kitko that he had drug paraphernalia in the glove compartment and THC wax in his pocket.
Creel was arrested and taken to the Punxsutawney Area Hospital for a blood draw.
Bail was set at $10,000 monetary, which Creel posted with the assistance of Liberty Bail Bonds of DuBois.
Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers represented the commonwealth, Creel did not have an attorney.