Chase Craig Conway, 30, of Osceola Mills, who left a four-month-old child in a vehicle with illicit drugs when he fled from police was sentenced to state prison by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman at Colloquy Court.
Conway pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of children, a felony of the third degree, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, an ungraded felony, fleeing and attempting to elude police, DUI, false reports and retail theft and related charges and numerous summary charges was sentenced to serve a minimum of 24 months and a maximum of six years in state prison.
The minimum sentence was set in the plea agreement and the presiding judge decides the maximum sentence.
Conway’s attorney, Jendi Schwab of the public defender’s office, said the maximum range is between four and eight years and asked Ammerman to set the maximum closer to four rather than eight. Ammerman gave him a maximum of six years in state prison.
According to a previous article in The Progress, on July 10 at 4:14 p.m. Clearfield-based state police were on patrol in the area of Walton Street in Osceola Mills when the trooper attempted a traffic stop on Conway for having an expired inspection sticker.
The vehicle pulled into the parking lot of the Dollar General without signaling. The vehicle then stopped and Conway got out and fled on foot.
Police were unable to locate Conway so he returned to the suspect’s vehicle and found a four-month old child crying in the rear passenger seat and the child was removed from the vehicle.
Police looked through the vehicle to find something to calm the baby. He opened a black box behind the driver’s seat and found a large amount of suspected methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and three glass smoking pipes.
Conway was arrested and arraigned on July 30.