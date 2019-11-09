Michael Alexander Stokes, 52, of Curwensville, who caused a ruckus during his preliminary hearing, was sentenced to serve three months in jail by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman this week at special sentencing court.
Stokes pleaded guilty to simple assault and resisting arrest, both of which are misdemeanors of the second degree, and disorderly conduct, an ungraded misdemeanor.
Stokes apologized for his actions saying he was off his medications for six months prior to the incident. Stokes said he suffers from mental health issues and post traumatic stress disorder from his military service.
“That person you saw that day was not me,” Stokes said repeatedly.
Stokes also apologized to Assistant District Attorney Trudy Lumadue, who was representing the commonwealth at the preliminary hearing.
Stokes also apologized to Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris, who he knows personally.
Ammerman asked Stokes where he had served and Stokes said he served in Iraq and Somalia.
Ammerman said no one was injured in the incident but said Stokes shouldn’t have done what he did.
On the simple assault charge, Ammerman sentenced Stokes to three months to one year in the Clearfield County Jail plus one year consecutive probation. He was also fined $100, plus costs, and ordered him to undergo anger management counseling. On the resisting arrest charge, he sentenced Stokes to two years probation concurrent to the previous offense; the disorderly conduct charge merged with the simple assault charge, Ammerman said.
Ammerman said he did not include a no contact with Judge Morris provision in Stokes’ sentence because he doesn’t believe Morris wants it to be included.
Last August, Stokes was at Centralized Court for charges of terroristic threats and simple assault when he became angry, pushed Morris and flipped over the defense and prosecution tables before being Tazered and apprehended by about a dozen state troopers and police officers.
Stokes was represented by Cynthia Lose Morgan of the public defender’s office; the commonwealth was represented by First Assistant District Attorney Ryan Dobo.