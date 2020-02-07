A Clearfield man who assaulted a police officer received a lengthy prison sentence by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman Monday at Special Sentencing Court.
Walter P. Wilsoncroft Jr., 56, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, a felony of the second degree, two counts, resisting arrest, an ungraded misdemeanor, disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree and harassment. He was sentenced to serve 21 months to seven years in state prison consecutive to the nine month to three year state prison sentence he is currently serving.
Ammerman said he would not accept any plea of less than 21 months.
His attorney, Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office, said Wilsoncroft was willing to accept the plea with the 21 month minimum but asked Ammerman if he would set the maximum at five years.
In addition to the prison sentence, Ammerman fined Wilsoncroft $1 plus costs, ordered him to complete anger management counseling, and is prohibited from possessing or consuming alcohol, controlled substances without prior permission from the probation department and is prohibited from entering any bars or taverns.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, a Clearfield Borough police officer was completing an investigation on Hill Street when he spotted Wilsoncroft using a hatchet to cut wood and tending a campfire.
Knowing Wilsoncroft had a warrant issued for his arrest, the police officer approached Wilsoncroft, but he began to walk away. The police officer then told him to drop the hatchet. Wilsoncroft then dropped the hatchet and began to run away. The police officer grabbed Wilsoncroft but he was able to escape.
After a short pursuit the police officer again grabbed Wilsoncroft and they both fell to the ground. The officer attempted to place Wilsoncroft’s hands behind his back to take him into custody but Wilsoncroft rolled over and was able to get the officer face down on the ground with his face near the fire. The police officer said his face was so close to the fire he could feel it burning heat on his face.
The officer then felt Wilsoncroft grabbing for his service weapon on his belt and a struggle ensued for the gun. While grabbing for the officer’s service weapon, Wilsoncroft put his other arm around the officer’s neck and began to apply pressure.
However, before he gained access to the weapon, Wilsoncroft released the officer and fled on foot. The police officer continued to pursue Wilsoncroft and realized his finger was deformed and injured. Wilsoncroft fled into a swampy area with thick brush, causing him to fall several times and allowed the police officer to catch up with him. The officer shouted commands at Wilsoncroft to stop. Wilsoncroft turned and lunged at the police officer but the officer deployed his Taser. Wilsoncroft fell to the ground and was incapacitated and the police officer handcuffed Wilsoncroft.
The police officer was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield where he was diagnosed with a torn ligament.