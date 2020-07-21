Creighton man who assaulted police officer was sentenced to state prison yesterday at colloquy court by Judge Paul Cherry.
David A. Ciancaglione Sr., 51, pleaded guilty to simple assault a misdemeanor of the second degree and was sentenced to serve six months to two years in state prison.
Cherry also said Ciancaglione is ineligible for boot camp and prohibited Ciancaglione from possessing consuming alcohol or controlled substances without prior approval from the probation department and he is prohibited from entering any bars or taverns.
Ciancaglione was also originally charged with aggravated assault, a felony of the second degree but the charge was withdrawn as a part of the plea agreement.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were called to a DuBois Manor Motel room on Liberty Boulevard at 9:02 a.m. April 16 to assist DuBois EMS with an intoxicated man who, initially unconscious, then became hostile.
Upon their arrival, police found the man on the bathroom floor and DuBois EMS requested that the police follow them to the Penn Highlands DuBois emergency room because of allegedly violent behavior by the man, who was identified as Ciancaglione.
While at the emergency room, Ciancaglione was reportedly told to calm down or he would be arrested for disorderly conduct. He then allegedly left his hospital bed and aggressively approached the doctor with clenched fists. Police placed him under arrest for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
At the jail later, police reportedly removed Ciancaglione’s handcuffs to allow him to use the restroom after which he was asked to place his hands behind his back to be handcuffed. Ciancaglione reportedly again became aggressive and was told to sit on the bed in the cell. He then reportedly stepped aggressively toward an officer, who pushed him back and told him to “back up.” He then reportedly struck the officer on his left temple with a closed fist. He then was reportedly taken to the ground and handcuffed. The officer sustained a red mark and swelling around the left side of his face.
Ciancaglione was represented by Jendi Schwab of the public defender’s office; the commonwealth was represented by Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue.