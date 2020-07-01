Andrew Thomas Wolfe, 32, of Cumberland, Md., accused of homicide by vehicle for a DUI crash that killed Samantha L. Marchetti, 28, of Clearfield, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Oct. 1, at 7:34 a.m. Clearfield-based state police Trooper Marshall Siple responded to a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Route 322 near Graham Station Road in Boggs Township. Wolfe was driving a 2003 Honda Civic when it crashed; Marchetti was a passenger.
The investigation determined Wolfe was driving west at a rate of speed of between 72-94 mph during a period of dense fog when the vehicle left the roadway and went on the grass-covered berm. The vehicle re-entered the road, spun counterclockwise across both lanes and struck a tree with the passenger side of the vehicle, cutting the vehicle in two.
Clearfield County Deputy Coroner Michael Polachek determined Marchetti was killed by blunt force trauma to the head.
Wolfe was not on scene when troopers arrived because he had been taken by ambulance to UPMC Altoona for medical treatment. EMS personnel reported to police that they detected the odor of alcohol on Wolfe’s breath.
State police obtained a search warrant in Blair County to obtain a sample of Wolfe’s blood while he was in the hospital. Wolfe’s blood tested positive for alcohol, cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana.
Wolfe is charged with homicide by vehicle, and aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, which are felonies of the second degree; homicide by vehicle and aggravated assault by vehicle, felonies of the third degree, involuntary manslaughter, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and DUI-combination of drugs and alcohol; and numerous summary traffic offenses.
Wolfe was represented by Brian Vincent Manchester of Bellefonte; the commonwealth was represented by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan P. Sayers.
Wolfe is free on $50,000 monetary bail.