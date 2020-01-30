Scott Allen Yohn, 48, of Bellefonte, who is accused of assaulting a female and fleeing from police, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
Yohn is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police, a felony of the third degree; simple assault, resisting arrest, and recklessly endangering another person, all of which are misdemeanors of the second degree; recklessly endangering another person, a misdemeanor of the third degree; DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia, which are misdemeanor offenses and numerous summary traffic violations.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Jan. 19 at 8:07 p.m. Lawrence Township police attempted a traffic stop on Yohn on Washington Avenue for having an expired registration; however Yohn fled, driving through yards in the process.
He eventually collided with a street sign along Susquehanna Avenue and became stuck.
Yohn then exited the vehicle and threw his jacket down and yelled expletives.
The police officer drew his service weapon and ordered Yohn to show him his hands and place them on the car.
Yohn then yelled, “She set me up and you’re all letting her.”
He then dove back inside the car and began striking his girlfriend, who was a passenger in the vehicle.
The police officer then pulled Yohn’s T-shirt and as he pulled him from the vehicle, told him he is being held at gunpoint and he needed to follow his commands.
At this point the officer said he could smell alcohol on Yohn.
Yohn then yelled “It’s a good day to die (expletive),” and struggled with the police officer as he held him against the vehicle.
Once the officer gained control of Yohn, he holstered his service weapon and drew his Taser and told Yohn he would use it if he didn’t comply with instructions.
The police officer was then able to handcuff Yohn.
The female then exited the vehicle and picked up the cell phone that the officer had taken from Yohn’s pocket. The police officer told her to stop. Two Clearfield Borough police officers arrived and he asked them to place her in handcuffs, which they did.
Yohn was then placed in a patrol vehicle and was read his rights on chemical testing. Yohn said he “shot up” methamphetamine and was drinking earlier and would not pass the test.
Yohn was then taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a blood test.
Yohn’s attorney, Chris Pentz of the public defender’s office, asked that Yahn’s bail be lowered from $50,000 monetary.
Pentz said Yohn has mental health issues and is on SSI disability because of them and is in the process of getting new medications for his issues.
The victim also told the court that she wanted to have contact with Yohn.
Assistant District Attorney Warren Mikesell said Yohn has a long criminal history and is looking at a minimum of 12 to 18 months in jail on the fleeing charge plus another 90 days for the second offense DUI. Mikesell said he would leave the amount of bail up to the court, but wants Yohn to have supervised bail.
Glass said he would lower Yohn’s bail to $50,000 unsecured but it would be an intensive supervised bail and Yohn would have to comply with all mental health and drug and alcohol provisions.
Glass told the victim he was going to keep the no contact provision for her own protection at least until Yohn has his mental health issues corrected because Yohn had assaulted her while the police were present and had a gun drawn on him. He told her if she wants to have contact with Yohn she would have to take it up with the Common Pleas Court at the courthouse.