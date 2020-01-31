Damian Charles Patterson, 21, of Northern Cambria, who is accused of possessing an illegal firearm and leaving the scene of a crash, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass Wednesday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on June 17, Punxsutawney-based State Police were dispatched to a crash on Patchin Highway/U.S. Route 219. Patterson had allegedly driven through red light entering a one lane construction zone. Patterson saw an oncoming vehicle and attempted to reverse out of the construction zone, drove off the roadway and into a ditch.
Patterson and his passenger fled the scene on foot into a wooded area. Patterson was found approximately one hour after the accident and he admitted he was driving the vehicle.
Troopers entered the vehicle to obtain the registration and insurance information and detected the scent of marijuana and conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle. Hidden in the center console troopers found a Mitchell Arms .45 caliber Gold Series 95 handgun with its serial number obliterated, a magazine containing five .45 caliber bullets, and drug paraphernalia such as tinfoil with burn marks, a glass pipe with suspected marijuana residue, a syringe, a silver scale and a bong with suspected marijuana residue.
Patterson is charged with alter/obliterate mark of identification, a felony of the third second degree; firearms not to be carried without a license, a felony of the third degree; possession of drug paraphernalia, an ungraded misdemeanor; and the summary violations of driving without a license, signals/places other than intersections, operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility; and disregard traffic lane.
Patterson was represented by Jendi Schwab of the public defender’s office; the commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Warren Mikesell.
Patterson’s bail is set at $10,000 unsecured, but he is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail for other matters.