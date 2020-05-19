Dante Malik Prigg, 23, of Tyrone, was sentenced to jail for having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old girl.
Prigg pleaded guilty to statutory sexual assault, a felony of the second degree; corruption of minors, a felony of the third degree; dissemination to minors, a felony of the third degree; and corruption of minors, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Judge Paul Cherry sentenced Prigg to serve a total of nine months to two years in the Clearfield County Jail plus two years consecutive probation.
He is also prohibited from having any unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18, is to have no contact with the victim and is required to comply with all the requirements under Megan’s Law.
Prigg was also fined a total of $500 plus costs and is prohibited from possessing or consuming alcohol or controlled substances without prior approval from the probation department.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on July 2, the victim was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center in Clearfield. She said she met Prigg at Curwensville Lake on June 24 and told him she was 15 years old. She said they exchanged contact information and later that evening he sent her a text message saying he wanted to meet her and sent her a nude picture of himself, but she said she deleted the photograph.
They met the next day at Curwensville Lake and he sexually assaulted her in his vehicle.
Police recovered text messages from Prigg asking the girl not to say anything about what happened because of her age.
When interviewed by police, Prigg admitted to the crimes.