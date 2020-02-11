A Punxsutawney man who was in court for sentencing had to be taken to the hospital for seizures believed to be caused by methamphetamine abuse.
David Joseph McElwee, 35, was in court yesterday morning and pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of children, a misdemeanor of the first degree; simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and harassment.
He was sentenced to serve 30 days to one year in the Clearfield County Jail plus two years of consecutive probation by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman. He was also fined a total of $400 plus court costs, and was ordered to have no contact with the victim. Also due to the nature of the charges, McElwee is required to turn over all firearms and firearm licenses to the sheriff’s department within 24 hours.
Ammerman also ordered him to be taken to jail immediately. McElwee had been free on $10,000 unsecured bail.
After he was taken out of the courtroom to be transported to the jail, a sheriff’s deputy entered the courtroom and informed Ammerman that McElwee had seizures due to methamphetamine use. According to courthouse staff, McElwee used methamphetamine at approximately 11 p.m. the night before.
McElwee was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment. Due his hospitalization, Ammerman changed his sentencing order to have McElwee report to the jail on Wednesday so the county wouldn’t have to post guards outside of his hospital room.
Ammerman also ordered that this incident be placed in McElwee’s probation record.
McElwee was represented at the hearing by attorney Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office. Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue represented the commonwealth.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Oct. 3, 2018 the DuBois City Police Department received a report of alleged child abuse on a 12-year-old boy. The boy told police that McElwee physically abused him multiple times at McElwee’s residence on Franklin Street. The boy said McElwee would pick him up and slam him against the wall, strike him in the face with enough force to cause his glasses to fly several feet away, used a paddle to strike him on his lower back and threw a cell phone at him and struck him in the leg.
He would also force him to perform wall squats while holding heavy objects. The alleged incidents occurred between Sept. 20-27.
The boy’s mother showed police pictures of bruises on the boy’s arms, legs and lower back that are consistent with the boy’s account.
The boy also said McElwee sold cocaine out of his home and said he saw multiple people come and go from McElwee’s residence, noting that he saw scales, small baggies and syringes in the house.