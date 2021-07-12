A Duncansville man who was convicted at trial of assaulting a state trooper was sentenced to jail by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman yesterday at plea and sentencing court.
Jonathan M. Chirdon, 41, was convicted last April at a jury trial of charges of aggravated assault-causes bodily injury to designated individuals, felony of the second degree, simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree and harassment, a summary offense and was sentenced to serve six months to one year in the Clearfield County Jail, plus two years consecutive probation by Ammerman.
Chirdon’s attorney, Ralph Thomas Forr Jr. of Altoona, asked that his client not be given a jail sentence, stating Chirdon is a veteran who suffers from a number of health problems and is receiving treatment at the VA hospital in Altoona. Foor said if his client was incarcerated, he won’t be able to get the same level of care.
He said Chirdon also has a job and is a valuable employee to his employer.
Instead of jail, he asked Chirdon be given house arrest.
Chirdon spoke on his own behalf, and apologized to the state troopers. He also thanked the state troopers.
“They got me on the path of recovery,” Chirdon said.
Chirdon said the incident occurred because he was intoxicated from drinking alcohol. He said the day after he was released on bail he went into rehabilitation for his alcoholism and hasn’t had a drink since and has been sober for 15 months.
“I got the help that I need to remain sober,” Chirdon said.
He also said when he was incarcerated, he wasn’t allowed to take many of his prescription medications and because of this, he was often sick and in pain.
According to testimony at trial, on March 28, 2020, state police responded to a domestic incident at a residence in Ramey. The victim told police that Chirdon held a knife against her face and neck, causing small cuts.
Chridon was arrested but while en route, Chirdon became agitated and removed his seat belt. Troopers then pulled over in Houtzdale and decided to move him to a different vehicle. When they did, Chirdon was uncooperative and troopers had to forcibly place him in the vehicle. When a trooper reached over to put a seat belt on Chirdon he head-butted the trooper in the face, injuring the trooper’s mouth.
Chirdon was also charged for allegedly assaulting the female, but it was a hung jury — meaning the jury wasn’t unanimous either to convict to acquit. The jury’s vote was 11-1 to acquit.
In this case, he was charged with aggravated assault, felony of the first degree; aggravated assault, felony of the second degree three counts of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, all of which are misdemeanors of the second degree and harassment, a summary offense.
When asked by The Progress yesterday if the commonwealth will attempt to re-try this case, Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers said he still isn’t sure. He said they were waiting to see what Chirdon’s sentence would be and then would consult with the victim before making a decision.