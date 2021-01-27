A Clearfield man killed himself during an incident at a local hotel yesterday morning.
According to the Lawrence Township Police, on Wednesday at approximately 8:30 a.m. police were dispatched by Clearfield County Emergency Services to the Rodeway Inn along U.S. Route 322 for a 48-year-old Clearfield male who was being disorderly in the lobby area.
The caller reported that a male was threatening staff, and was possibly armed. The male had stayed the night at the hotel.
Prior to police arrival, the male used his hands to smash the glass separating the front desk area from the public area. He then climbed over the counter and used a piece of the broken glass to cut his own throat.
The male was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the male was not armed. The Progress does not publish names of suicide victims.