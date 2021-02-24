A Karthaus man who was arrested on Christmas Day following a 12-hour armed standoff has been transferred to the Torrance State Hospital for a mental health evaluation.
Shannon D. Quick, 46, had been incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail on $150,000 monetary bail, and was scheduled to have a preliminary hearing yesterday before Magisterial District Judge James Glass on the charges of homicide-criminal attempt –murder of a law enforcement officer of the first degree; and homicide-criminal attempt – criminal homicide; and terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, harassment and simple assault — all misdemeanors.
However, his preliminary hearing was postponed after he was transferred to Torrance State Hospital, according to court documents.
According to a previous article in The Progress, Clearfield-based state police and other emergency responders were dispatched to the 100-block of Potter Street in Karthaus Township on Christmas Eve and remained on scene until Christmas morning when the situation was resolved.
A Karthaus woman told state police on Dec. 24, Quick who lived with her, threatened to “pound her face in” and threatened to shoot her over the past few days. The victim told police that she had not been able to sleep for four consecutive days in fear that Quick would beat her up or kill her.
At that point, police issued a warrant for Quick’s arrest.
Later on the day of the interview with the victim, at around 10:30 p.m., the state police Special Emergency Response Team responded to the 100-block of Potter Street in Karthaus Township in an attempt to arrest Quick as there was an active arrest warrant and a 302 warrant for him.
A 302 petition is a civil warrant authorized by law enforcement to take an individual to the nearest emergency room for an immediate evaluation against his/her will due to concern of imminent danger.
The state police SERT (Special Emergency Response Team,) also responded with a tactical vehicle (Bearcat) in order to get Quick from the residence.
Upon arrival state police announced themselves as Pennsylvania State Troopers several times over a PA system.
A standoff ensued during which time Quick was also on a phone line with negotiators, and allegedly made several statements that he was going to kill members of the state police.
A SERT team gathered on the one side of the residence and announced they were going to fire a “bean bag” through a window and instructed Quick to vacate the area. When members fired the bean bag, Quick shot a round from a firearm at four members of the SERT team, according to court documents. Members said they allegedly saw the muzzle flash and saw the bullet strike the ground in front of them.
The standoff eventually resulted in Quick’s arrest and severe damage to the residence, police said.
Quick’s preliminary hearing has not yet been rescheduled. Quick is represented by attorney Joshua Maines of Clearfield.