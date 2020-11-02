President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman sentenced a Bellefonte man to a lengthy prison sentence for assault and resisting arrest — and praised the police officer for his work in the case at sentencing court yesterday.
Scott Allen Yohn, 49, pleaded guilty to the felony charge of fleeing and eluding police, as well as simple assault, resisting arrest, DUI, recklessly endangering another person, possession of drug paraphernalia and various traffic summaries.
First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza said in pre-trial conferences Ammerman would not accept the plea for a 12 month minimum and wouldn’t accept anything less than a two year minimum. Ammerman said the standard range in the sentencing guidelines is 24 months due to Yohn’s extensive criminal history.
“I will have to commend the law enforcement officer,” Ammerman said. “This could have been a situation where the officer could have shot him.”
He added that the police officer probably would have been justified in doing so.
Ammerman said the police officer showed patience and great restraint in handling Yohn.
The arresting officer in the case was Levi Olson of the Lawrence Township Police Department, according to court documents.
Yohn’s attorney, Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office, said his client said he would accept the 24-month minimum.
Johnston said Yohn was recently sentenced to serve a five to 10 year prison sentence in Jefferson County and asked Ammerman to run the sentence concurrent to the Jefferson County sentence, which would mean he wouldn’t serve any additional time.
Yohn apologized to the court and the victim. He said he has a drug addiction problem but said he is the one who made the decision to take the drugs.
“I have no excuse,” Yohn said.
Yohn asked Ammerman for leniency on the maximum sentence because he would likely serve most of the maximum sentence due to his criminal history. Ammerman said he is probably right.
Ammerman sentenced Yohn to serve a minimum of two years and a maximum of four years in state prison to be served consecutively to the sentence from Jefferson County, which means Yohn won’t start serving the Clearfield County sentence until the Jefferson County sentence is completed.
Ammerman also ordered Yohn to pay Lawrence Township $305 in restitution.
The victim testified at the hearing and said she would like to have the no-contact provision lifted. She said Yohn is her boyfriend and said his actions that day were due to drugs and he is clean now.
Ammerman lifted the no-contact provision.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Jan. 19, at 8:07 p.m. Olson was on patrol when he spotted a Ford Fusion with an expired registration and activated the emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop.
The Yohn’s vehicle instead turned right onto Graham Street and accelerated and fled, going through several stop signs and making turns without activating his turn signal.
Yohn continued to flee through Hyde and when he came to a dead end he began to drive through yards.
The vehicle then exited a yard and entered Graham Street heading toward Washington Avenue. Yohn began to turn right onto Susquheanna Avenue where it slid and hit a street sign and became stuck.
Yohn then got out of the vehicle, threw his jacket to the ground and yelled an expletive.
Olson exited his vehicle and drew his firearm and ordered Yohn to show him his hands and place them on the car.
He said Yohn then yelled, “She set me up and you’re all letting her.”
Yohn then dove back into the vehicle and began striking the female passenger.
Olson grabbed the back of Yohn’s shirt and told him he was at gunpoint and told him to submit to commands as he pulled him from the vehicle.
Yohn then yelled “It’s a good day to die,” and struggled with Olson.
Olson said once he had enough control, he holstered his firearm and took out his Taser and told Yohn that if he didn’t comply he would use it.
Yohn then complied with commands and was placed in handcuffs and arrested.
Olson said he could smell alcohol on Yohn and he admitted to injecting methamphetamine and drinking alcohol. A used syringe and empty beer cans were found in the vehicle.
Yohn pleaded guilty to fleeing and eluding police, felony of the third degree; DUI-2nd offense misdemeanor of the first degree; possession of drug paraphernalia, ungraded misdemeanor; simple assault, misdemeanor of the second degree; recklessly endangering another person, misdemeanor of the second degree; resisting arrest, misdemeanor of the second degree; diving under suspension-DUI related; roadways laned for traffic and duties at stop signs, all of which are summary offenses.