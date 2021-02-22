A Lock Haven man who fired two shots at state troopers while fleeing arrest pleaded guilty and was sentenced to serve a total 10-20 years in state prison by Judge Paul Cherry yesterday at Sentencing Court.
Quintin Michael Titus, 26, pleaded guilty to several charges including criminal attempt criminal homicide, felony of the first degree, two counts, and was fined $1 plus costs, and serve a minimum of seven years and a maximum of 14 years in state prison; firearms not to be carried without a license, felony of the third degree, and was fined $1 plus costs, and serve a minimum of three years and a maximum of six years in state prison consecutive to the previous sentence.
He also pleaded guilty to fleeing and attempting to elude police, felony of the third degree, $1 fine plus costs, one to two years in state prison concurrent to the previous sentences; DUI-controlled substance, $1,000 fine plus costs, three days to six months in state prison concurrent to the previous sentences, and the summary offenses of driving on roadways laned for traffic and careless driving and was fined $35 plus costs each.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on June 11 at approximately 2:50 a.m. two troopers were traveling north on state Route 53 in Decatur Township when they ran the license plate on a pickup truck and it came back registered to “Ford.” They attempted a traffic stop and the troopers turned on the emergency lights, but the vehicle began to flee.
The truck passed a vehicle in front of it and turned left on Doran Road. When it was near the intersection of Crago Lane, the driver fired two shots at the patrol vehicle from the driver’s side. Troopers continued to chase the suspect and eventually Titus lost control of the vehicle at the intersection of Kate Street and Elizabeth Street near Osceola Mills.
The vehicle became disabled and Titus began to flee on foot toward Blanchard Street in Osceola Mills but was apprehended. Inside Titus’ vehicle troopers found a Hi-Point 9mm handgun that appeared to be jammed.
The police cruiser was examined and no bullet damage was observed.
Titus was interviewed at 11:20 a.m. He said he recently traded some methamphetamine for the gun and said he carries it for protection. When asked why he fired at the troopers, Titus began to cry and said he shot at the police in an attempt of “suicide by cop.”
He told troopers he had nothing to live for since he lost his children.
A dozen state troopers, including the two victims, were present in the courtroom for the hearing. One of the victims said Titus’ criminal record is “less than spectacular” and asked that he be given the maximum sentence.
Titus’ attorney Jendi Schwab of the public defender’s office said Titus was highly intoxicated at the time and realizes the consequences of his actions and is remorseful.
Titus apologized to the victims at the hearing.
“I acted without thinking,” Titus said. “I’m happy you made it home safe.”
He participated via video teleconferencing.
Cherry called Titus’ behavior a “stupid act.”
“We are quite fortunate we are not here on a criminal homicide sentence,” Cherry said.
Cherry added that, although it is a part of their job, the state troopers will live with this incident for the rest of their lives.
Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers represented the commonwealth at the hearing.