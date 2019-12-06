TIMBLIN — A Northern Cambria man faces theft charges after allegedly stealing nearly $3,000 worth of jewelry from his in-laws.
Punxsutawney based state police filed charges against Michael Wayne Patterson, 37, of Northern Cambria, on Nov. 14 including a felony charge for theft by unlawful taking – movable property.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Patterson arrived at the in-laws’ home, and asked to use the bathroom. He then allegedly went upstairs and used the bathroom, then went into the main bedroom.
While in the bedroom he allegedly stole a gold ring with a half carat diamond, a gold ring with about 14 regular and chocolate diamonds on it, and a ruby earring from the jewelry box next to the bed. Patterson allegedly put the stolen items in this pants pockets and left the residence.
All of the stolen property has been recovered and returned to the owner.
Patterson’s preliminary hearing was scheduled for Dec. 5 with Magisterial Judge Jacqueline Mizerock, but no disposition was available at the time of printing.